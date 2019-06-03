POLICE are appealing for the driver of a green car to come forward after a cyclist was injured in a crash.
The incident happened in Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, at about 9am on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was turning right out of the junction and the cyclist, who was riding along Hookstone Chase from the direction of Wetherby Road.
The cyclist, a 59-year-old man, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with head and arm injuries and was admitted for observations. Police are appealing to the occupants of a green car that was turning right into the junction, and to anyone else who witnessed the collision and has not already come forward, to contact them.
You can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.