IT is important to celebrate the community where you live and work according to the chief executive of Benenden Health.

Bob Andrews, who took up the role at the mutual healthcare society in 2017, has spoken about the importance of honouring the special individuals and groups whose hard work marks them out as champions in York.

Benenden Health are the principal sponsor of the Community Pride Awards, which recognise the efforts of some of York’s unsung heroes and takes the opportunity to praise residents for their achievements.

The healthcare company, based at Holgate Park, dates back more than 110 years and is a long-time supporter of the Community Pride Awards.

Mr Andrews said that York residents, make the city a very important place for the company.

He said: “York has played an important part in Benenden Health for a long time and being part of the city’s community is very important to us.

“I think the concept of the Community Pride Awards is brilliant.

"When you live and work in a community you have to make sure you are properly supporting it.

“For us, being involved with our community is really important, you have to celebrate it.”

He added that Benenden Health aimed to bridge the gap between private healthcare and an overstretched NHS by offering fast track diagnosis and treatment for some conditions when patients would have to wait a long time for care on the NHS.

The company also sponsors the York Community Pride Person of the Year category in the awards.

Former surgeon Prof Steve Leveson, who co-founded the charity York Against Cancer in 1987, was handed the prize last year for his “outstanding work”, raising more than £15 million in the last 30 years to help local people fight against cancer.

His work had been described as having “improved life for cancer patients in and around York”.

Nominations for the Community Pride Awards are now open and nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October, when the winners will be revealed. Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN.

Or submit your nomination online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return, with each entry.

The awards are run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council