POLICE have appealed for three men to come forward as they investigate events leading up to the death of a man in a York river.

Steven O'Neill, 29, of The Wirral - one of five people to die in York's rivers in three weeks during April - drowned in the Ouse early on Saturday April 20 while on a night out in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said today that officers believed the men shown in the three CCTV images were in the King’s Staith area in the minutes leading up to the incident in which Mr O'Neill entered the river.

"The men are believed to have been on a night out in the city on Friday April 19 and the early hours of the next day," said a force spokesman.

"Officers believe they could have important information that could assist their investigation into the events that led up to Steven’s death."

He said police were urging any of the men who recognised themselves from the images, or anyone who thought they might know the men, to call 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email Detective Constable Will Brownbridge on William.Brownbridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12190071043.

"In addition to the local investigation, an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) remains ongoing after the case was referred to them by North Yorkshire Police due to police contact with Steven prior to his death," he added.

The Press has reported previously that officers were alerted by CCTV operators to 'suspicious activity' in King’s Staith area at about 1.19am on April 20 and were dispatched to the scene. On their arrival, Steven ran off from them and entered the river a short time later.

Steven's mother, Sharon Scott, has said previously she could not understand why Steven ended up in the river because he couldn’t swim and said she was making a formal complaint about the conduct of police officers during and after his death.

She said today she hoped the men did come forward to police so as to 'give Steven a voice,' explain what happened that night and assist the IOPC in its investigations.

She added that she had been informed on Friday about the release coming out today and had suffered a sleepless weekend as a result.

More than 400 people attended Steven's funeral in The Wirral last month, at which passionate tributes were paid to a 'vibrant, enthusiastic person who always gave 100 per cent to whatever he was doing,' and who 'brought joy to everyone he met and lit up a room with his presence.'