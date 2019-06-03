POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash near Malton.

The incident happened on Kirby Misperton Lane, Great Habton, Malton at 12pm on Thursday 30 May.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a collision between a green Volvo estate and a red Ford Fiesta.

The said: "driver of the Fiesta, a 22-year-old man from the Ryton area, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"The Volvo driver, a 54-year-old man from the Malton area, was treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

"We are are appealing for witnesses to the actual collision or anyone who saw either vehicle just prior to this incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for PC Chris Hudson."