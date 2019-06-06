SPONSORED CONTENT

NORTH-EAST families are being offered a chance to win tickets to watch legends come to life in a thrilling tale told on an epic scale - 2,000 years in the making.

Kynren, the multi-award-winning live action outdoor theatre spectacular, takes you on a spellbinding voyage through history, and now you have the chance to win a family ticket, for two adults and two children, to visit this amazing show.

Watch Boudicca’s courageous but doomed uprising against the Romans, and the clash of Viking and Anglo-Saxon leaders at the battle of Stamford Bridge.

See daring knights joust on horseback at full charge, for the merriment of Bishop Bek, the Prince Bishop of Durham, and his colourful entourage.

Witness the future King Arthur’s magical encounter with the Lady of the lake, and as he draws the sword, Excalibur, from the stone.

Step aboard Queen Elizabeth I’s royal barge, as she invites Shakespeare to introduce some of his most famous characters; trace the bloody outcome of England’s Civil War; and follow King Charles’ final journey to the executioner’s block.

Join in the lavish celebrations of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, and travel with the brave soldiers to the battlefields of the continent during both World Wars.

New for 2019, experience the Year of the Viking. Visit the new Viking Village pre-show and witness an epic ‘Viking-Attack’ full of new stunts.

These are just some of the 29 dramatic scenes as Kynren takes audiences on a journey through time. From the fog of war and the noise of battle, to the heat of industry; from Romans to Victorians; from the lavish pageantry, to thrilling choreography, stunts, equestrianism, special effects, and pyrotechnics.

For more information, visit: www.kynren.com