POLICE have confirmed that the death of a 21-year-old man in York is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said police were contacted at 10.05pm on Friday to the "sudden death of a 21-year-old man from York in the ‘Backies’ area of Clifton in York."
The spokeswoman added: "Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident. However his death is not being treated as suspicious." The Press reported on Saturday that police cordoned off Sutton Way in Clifton.
Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene.
A fire brigade spokesman said they had been asked to help the police take the body of a deceased man away from the scene.
Comments are closed on this article.