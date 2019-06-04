IT'S time for you to vote for your favourite pet in our Perfect Pets Competition.

Over the last few weeks, readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we have been inundated with snaps of dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and all manner of other animals.

There is a prize for the owner of the winning pet.

Our judges have now selected the top 75 pets, 72 of which are in the gallery above and three are pictured below.

You can vote for your favourite over the next week by following the instructions below, or by filling in a voting slip printed in The Press.

How to vote:

By phone: Call 0901360 adding the four digits under the pet of your choice. For example if it was pet 0380 you would like to vote for simply dial 0901360 0380.

By text: Send your text to 80360 starting with PRESSPET leave a space, followed by the four digits under the pet of your choice.

Terms and conditions: Calls cost £1.02 per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Texts cost £1.00 plus your normal operator text charge. Telephone and text lines open 03/06/2019 and close 11/06/2019 at 23:59:59pm.

By voting you agree to Newsquest and its employees processing your personal data to the extent required to administer the competition. Newsquest will not share your personal data so acquired with any third parties.

1409 Baby Pig

1424 Larry

1427 Louie