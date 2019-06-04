POLICE want to ban a York resident from the city’s railway station to prevent injury to themselves and others.

Jack Forest Cave, 21, has assaulted police officers and emergency service workers, obstructed a train and trespassed three times on the railway, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Defence solicitor Andrew Craven said: “He has placed himself in front of various trains, police have intervened to take him away.

“He has then been taken to the police station.

“He, of course, doesn’t want to go to the police station, he has been violent in an attempt to try and prevent them taking him away from where he wants to be... to a place of safety.”

Cave has several mental health issues, said the solicitor.

Cave, of Balmoral Terrace, Nunthorpe, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting emergency workers involving an officer at York Railway Station on December 20 and a custody nurse at Fulford Road Police Station on January 8, one of assaulting a senior social worker at an Acomb hostel on January 8 and one of obstructing a train on November 25.

The 21-year-old has previous convictions for three charges of trespassing on the railway, two of criminal damage at York Railway Station, and one of assaulting a police officer at York Railway Station, all committed since October.

British Transport Police have applied for a criminal behaviour order to ban Cave from York Railway Station without a ticket and a genuine intention to travel.

The application was adjourned until June 14 because the defence object to part of the order and Cave was released on bail with a condition not to go to the station.

Magistrates gave the 21-year-old a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.

The defendant must also pay compensation of £50 to the police officer assaulted on December 20 and the hostel worker and £100 to the nurse.

Mr Craven said Cave’s situation had improved since October.

The 21-year-old now had stable accommodation and finance and was on medication for the mental health difficulties.