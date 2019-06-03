FIVE bodies have been spotted in the search for eight climbers in the Himalayas, with a York scientist feared to be among the missing group.

Dr Richard Payne of the University of York is currently on holiday in the Himalayas.

The five bodies were spotted by Indian air force pilots who were searching for the eight climbers before the operation was suspended for the day.

Following the news that the team of eight were missing on Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand, India, the University of York put out a statement about Dr Payne, who is an environmental scientist.

It said: "We remain extremely concerned for his safety and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Before he left on May 9, he tweeted:

Later today I head off for a month in India (holiday) and China (work). I think this may be the longest period in which I haven't checked my email since I started my PhD in 2002. Excited and a bit nervous!





Martin Moran, who is originally from Tyneside, was leading the party of eight.

Searches have been taking place in a bid to find the missing climbers after the alarm was raised on Friday morning.

District magistrate Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the bodies were found before the rescue operation in the northern state of Uttarakhand was suspended because of heavy snowfall and high winds.

He added that officials are consulting the Indian army on how to retrieve the bodies before the search for the three others resumes on Tuesday.

The eight-member expedition set out to scale a 6,477m (21,250ft) peak and had last been in touch with base camp on May 26.

Mr Moran's family have said it was "not entirely clear" what had happened to the group - which included another three British climbers - but said there was "clear evidence that a sizeable avalanche had occurred on the mountain".

As well as four Britons, the group of eight is thought to include two American climbers, one Australian and one person from India.

Four other British members of the expedition team had already been rescued.

The rescued group, who had stayed back at the second base camp, were brought down on Sunday and given first aid at a hospital in the town of Pithoragarh before later being released.

Authorities said they had been in touch with the missing climbers until around May 26.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the Indian authorities following reports that a number of British nationals are missing in the Indian Himalayas.

"We will do all we can to assist any British people who need our help."