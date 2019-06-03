A REMARKABLE student has been awarded a scholarship in recognition of her achievements at college.

A-level student Holly Mawdsley who has been awarded a Reading List Foundation Scholarship in recognition of her achievements whilst studying at York College.

Holly, 18, used to go to Scalby School in Scarborough and was nominated for the scholarship by her tutor Miggy Biller.

Miggy said: “Holly is a quite remarkable, delightful student who is utterly committed to her studies despite being permanently wheelchair-bound.

"She gets on with her work without hesitation or complaint and is always 100 per cent supportive of her peers.

"Enthusiastic and passionately interested in her studies, Holly has an impressive intellect and work ethic and has taken on an exceptionally large programme of study with four A-levels – maths, further maths, physics and ancient history, as well as completing an impressive Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) on an Ancient Greek personality – Alcibiades – which earned her an A*grade.

"Holly hopes to study Classics at university and has a conditional offer at Peterhouse, Cambridge, where, in her pre-interview tests, she was highly praised and singled out for her outstanding performance – an extraordinary achievement for any student, especially one with a non-classical education.

"Holly is an extraordinary young woman who is hugely deserving of this scholarship and we are delighted to be able to present it to her.

"In particular, as an avid reader who loves books, she will be thrilled to be given the opportunity to indulge.”

The Reading List Foundation scholarships are funded by individuals or organisations that are keen to help exceptional students succeed at university.

The award will help pay for text books in Holly’s first year at university.

Alan Terry, Co-founder of the Reading List Foundation: “We read every application form sent to us, and every one of them highlights a fantastic student, but when I sat down to read Holly’s commendation I literally had tears of joy in my eyes.

"She sounds the most astounding young woman, and we’re utterly privileged to be able to support her as she starts the next stage of her life.

"To read that she excels in maths, physics and Further Maths, and then knocks out an A* in her EPQ on Alcibiades made me smile all day……

"I hope Cambridge are lucky enough to welcome her come Autumn.”