Former cabinet minister David Mellor stated in reference to the court case involving Boris Johnson that it is quite normal for politicians to exaggerate and say things which are not true at election times.

This is a sad state of affairs which indicates seats won and policies determined that could be based on nothing more than a pack of lies.

How can we have confidence in any party that freely admits this to be acceptable?

The consequences of statements made by Boris Johnson have been far-reaching. Deliberately misleading the public during the Brexit referendum has been at the root of all the problems we are now facing. If a second referendum is on the cards let it be based on ‘nothing but the truth’.

Jean Frost,

Heworth, York

Political games of snakes and ladders

Three years of political hell by government and now we go back to the start - like playing (appropriately) snakes and ladders.

We have the country in a permanent existential national crisis and we - the voters - are expected to accept the rigmarole again of selecting leader and prime minister number three out of the Conservative football team of eleven!

Now we also the prospect of Boris Johnson facing a possible crowdfunded court case over alleged misconduct in a public office regarding the Referendum claim of £350 million for the NHS.

This could set a dangerous precedent against free speech and mean the courts are full for a decade.

Four weeks is more than enough for the selection process and result. These are not normal times and all candidates should be questioned on national television by Emily Maitlis and Andrew Neil for the BBC, Robert Peston and Piers Morgan for ITV and Mark Austin and Sophie Ridge of Sky News before the Conservative party decide for us.

Given what our country has gone through, the reaction of the EU stating that there is no negotiating latitude is deplorable.

Parliament should not recess until a sensible, mutual trading deal is agreed with the EU tout de suite.

Jeremy Hunt asking for more time from October? No! You’ve all had three years.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe, York

One person, one vote. Result: let’s leave

Quentin MacDonald (Letters, May 29) asks why having another referendum would be undemocratic or a betrayal of our democracy.

I have just one question to ask Quentin: had the vote been remain and the leaves asked for another vote, would they be happy to have one ?

I doubt very much the answer would be yes. It would be undemocratic because the vote was cast, the people voted, and that result was leave.

You’re never going to please everybody no matter what the vote was, but that’s why it’s called a democratic vote: one person, one vote. That’s why it would be undemocratic to hold another referendum.

Andy Broomhead,

Iver Close, Acomb

It’s not just the Tories who dithered over Brexit

In his weekly rant about the Tories (We will all pay price for Brexit dithering, Letters, May 29) Tim Murgatroyd lays the blame for the Brexit negotiations entirely at their door.

No mention of an intransigent EU desperate not to lose one of its biggest contributors, likewise no mention of a totally ineffective opposition.

I still have no idea what the dithering Jeremy Corbyn wants, though I suspect it is anything that will lead him to a General Election and nothing to do with the good of the country. The position of the MP for York Central has been equally ambiguous.

And of course Tim could not help having a pop at the PM’s husband, Philip May. A man of relatively humble beginnings who also completed his education at Oxford; he has become very successful and has clearly earned a lot of money, on which he will have paid a lot of tax to help fund the ever increasing demands for services that Tim so craves.

An economy without incentive where people are rewarded for achievement will inevitably wither and eventually fail.

Mike Huffington,

Walmgate,York

Columnist Tim’s much too left wing for me

I’m afraid I have to agree with the observations of Geoff Robb about the ultra left wing rantings of Tim Murgatroyd.

Indeed his latest instalment on May 29, when raging about the legacy of Theresa May, would have been more suited to The Morning Star than a provincial local paper.

While no fan of Theresa May and the legacy she will leave, I felt that the article was completely over the top.

David Fish,

Mulberry Drive, Haxby