Mike Laycock’s lead story in yesterday’s Press (Graffiti Vandals ‘Deface City’, May 31) quotes Jane Mowat, head of community safety, as saying: “We are grateful to all who report sights of graffiti to us so that we can remove it as soon as possible.”

The original graffiti along the River Foss Basin was reported to the council on August 1, 2017 (York Council case no: 874927 Police case no: NYP01082017 -0182) and the second occurrence of graffiti on May 6 2019 (York Council case no: 1414726 Police case no: NYP06032019 -0412).