NEWS presenter Christine Talbot has helped a local children's hospice launch its annual grand car raffle.

The ITV Calendar host popped into Martin House Hospice to take a look at the brand new Citroen C1 which one lucky person will win for just a £1 ticket.

Martin House has run its grand car raffle since 2011, raising more than £275,000 for its work caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Christine said: “Martin House is such a special place, and brings so much joy and comfort to families, it’s a pleasure to launch its 2019 car raffle.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people from North, West, and East Yorkshire with life-shortening conditions, as well as supporting their families.

The car comes with a three-year warranty and servicing and thanks to the continuing support of HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, who both contributed to the cost of the car, all the proceeds of the raffle go towards supporting Martin House families.

Tickets are on sale in Martin House’s chain of charity shops and online at www.martinhouse.org.uk/grandcarraffle2019. The deadline to enter is July 22, and the prize will be drawn on July 26.