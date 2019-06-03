FIREFIGHTERS tackled a fire involving a 20 tonne muck heap in a North Yorkshire village yesterday (June 2).

A crew was called to the incident in Towton, near Tadcaster, at around 6.35pm, and created a fire break to an adjacent pile.

The crew used one hose reel and small tools to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Owners of pile had been using a garden hose on the pile for approximately one hour prior to calling the fire service for assistance."