THE condition of the boy critically injured in an incident at Lightwater Valley last Thursday is improving.
The seven-year-old child is now breathing by himself at Leeds General Infirmary.
He was airlifted to hospital on Thursday after an incident on the Twister wild mouse rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley Theme Park, Ripon, with what are believed to be head injuries.
For a time, his condition was described as "critical but stable"
This afternoon, a North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said:"The boy is now breathing independently and his condition continues to improve."
The Health and Safety Executive has started an investigation into how he came to be injured.
