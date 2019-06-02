A musical duo whose work featured in the 500 greatest albums according to Rolling Stone magazine will be in Malton next week.
Singer-songwriters Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith will be at the Milton Rooms on June 11.
Their album Evidence, recorded in Austin, Texas, featured in the Rolling Stone 500 greatest album book.
The duo, who have been friends for 30 years are now on a UK tour including the Malton stop.
Tickets are available online from www.themiltonrooms.com/events or the box office on (01653) 696240.