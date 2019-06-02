THOUSANDS of homeowners will be able to extend their properties quickly and easily without the need for a full planning application, under rules made permanent this week.

Under the rules, homeowners can put a single-storey rear extension on their property of up to 6 metres for terraced or semi-detached homes or 8 metres for detached homes.

Over 110,000 extensions have been completed since 2014 under the previously temporary rules.

The Government says the announcement will mean more families can ensure their 'homes meet their specific needs' this summer while business owners will also find it much easier to change their office space.

Kit Malthouse, Housing Minister, said: "These measures will help families extend their properties without battling through time-consuming red tape.

"By making this permitted development right permanent, it will mean families can grow without being forced to move.

"This is part of a package of reforms to build more, better, faster and make the housing market work - and sits alongside our drive to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid 2020s.

"This step will make it easier for families to build outwards rather than go through the arduous process of moving to a larger home."

As part of the reforms, shops will also now be able to change office space without the need for a full planning application.

Jake Berry, High Streets Minister, said: "This fantastic news joins our £675 million Future High Streets Fund and our High Streets Task Force in ensuring our country’s high streets are fit to thrive not just now, but in the years to come.

"Giving greater certainty to property owners and the wider industry, it will also help businesses adjust to the changing needs of the consumer."

The move builds upon changes to the law which allow business owners to change the use of buildings from takeaways to new homes without undergoing a full planning application.

To help 'deliver a greater mix of uses on the high street', the changes also allow the temporary change of use from high street uses such as shops, offices, and betting shops to certain community uses such as a library or public hall.