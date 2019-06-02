ORGANISERS are making final preparations for this week’s York Omnium Festival of Cycling.

Competitors from across Yorkshire and further afield will take part in three disciplines on the outdoor cycle track at York Sport Village on Saturday afternoon.

Each rider will complete 60 laps of the 1km course as they compete for prizes in sprinting, a points race and a criterium, as well as overall prizes.

Both men and women will be competing.

There will also be team prizes with the winning team getting a training camp in the Spanish sun for six.

Organisers are forecasting an action packed event with lots of sprinting, breakaway groups and the tactical power-plays that form the bedrock of track cycling.

Spectators will be admitted free, and there will be special facilities for children.

The competition is part of the Hoard Series, a biannual event named after the Heslington Hoard of 2,800 mid 4th century found on site during excavation.

The winning team will will win a long weekend at a health, fitness and wellbeing retreat near Seron in rural Almeria, Spain.

The cycle track is next to the outdoor velodrome at York Sport Village on University of York land.

The sprint races will be over three laps, which the riders will tackle in groups of 10.

The other disciplines will each consist of races with mass starts.

The points race will be over 12 laps with points awarded every four laps as well as at the finish.

During the criterium riders will complete 45 laps or 45 km which the winner being the first to cross the line without being lapped. Winning will carry the most points.

Riders will have a warm-up track and other racing facilities to prepare them for the race.