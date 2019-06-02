Review: Rod Stewart, York Racecourse, June 1

THROUGH the years he has transformed from "Rod the Mod" to "Sir Rod Is God", but the voice of Rod Stewart remains a pied piper unchanged by time's ravaging passage.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor, so successful at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, upped the ante by erecting up a pop-up stage on York Racecourse grass for 30,000 to rock up on a warm Saturday evening. Five times the OAT capacity, and Sir Rod sold out pronto as Knavesmire's biggest favourite since Frankel.

All ran smoothly, from bars to bus queues home, a little patience required, but time well spent casting an eye over the Rod lookalikes. His fellow Celtic fans Johnny Mac And The Faithful warmed up the devoted before Rod 's arrival at 8.30pm on the nose. The big screens were vital to pick out Rod in his animal print jacket and the half dozen women vocalists and musicians in matching prints, coupled with the men in pink jackets on guitars, drums and saxophone.

All the details were meticulous: Rod's costume changes, facilitated by instrumental interludes and the girls singing Teardrops; You Wear It Well and Maggie May cannily placed as early highs in the 23-song set; Rod pacing himself at 74, sitting down for certain numbers; wonderful versions of The Killing Of Georgie and The First Cut Is The Deepest.

Dedicating Rhythm Of My Heart to the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings was moving, while the closing encore Of Muddy Waters' Blood Red Roses gloriously re-connected Rod with his blues beginnings. "I love it. I love singing. It's good for the heart; good for the lungs," he extolled, caught up once more in the exhilaration of performing.