PLANNERS are pleased with the response so far to the latest public consultations over the Castle Gateway proposals.

People were waiting up to 20 minutes before the doors opened to the upstairs room at Spark:York where details of the final plans and proposals went on display on Saturday.

The six staff present were kept busy throughout and many visitors went on guided tours of the site between Clifford's Tower and Piccadilly including St George’s Field.

The Friends Meeting House in Friargate will house a similar exhibition with tours on Wednesday, June 5, between 3pm and 7pm.

Andy Kerr, head of regeneration programmes at City of York Council, said at Spark:York: “The general reaction has been really positive.

“We came here to try and connect with people we had not connected with before.”

The council hopes to put in a planning application for a multi-storey car park on St George’s Field car park site later this month.

If it gets consent, the new car park could be completed by autumn 2021, opening the way for Castlegate car park to be closed and turned into a park and open air area.

All but two coach spaces at St George's Field car park will be retained, but the number of total car spaces between the two existing car parks will be reduced by 100.

A planning application for a new pedestrian and cyclist’s bridge across the River Foss connecting the Piccadilly bank with the proposed new park is scheduled for submission in July.

Comments can be made via the council website, @MyCastlGateway on Twitter and www.facebook.com/MyCastleGateway