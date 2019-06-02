HERE'S a taster of what Rod Stewart fans were treated to at York Racecourse last night.
A special pop-up venue was built on York Racecourse last week for the singer-songwriter’s concert, the latest stop on his mammoth UK tour.
For those who didn't go to the gig, it was audible across most of York.
Some people reported hearing the superstar's music three miles away and on the opposite side of the city.
There were lengthy queues on Tadcaster Road before and after the concert as the audience made their way to and from Knavesmire.
Double decker buses provided a shuttle service to the railway station.
Rod is currently touring in support of his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, which was released in September 2018, almost 50 years to the day of the signing of his first solo recording contract.
The album reached the number one spot on the UK charts – Stewart’s seventh album to do so – and has been a hit all round the world.
It features a mix of new compositions and covers.
