A BURST water pipe failed to dampen spirits at the first of this year's Fossgate Festivals in York today.
Crowds turned out in Fossgate for the free-to-enter festival, which sees the street completely closed to traffic.
Traders hosted street cafes, bars and stalls, while entertainment included belly dancing.
Organised by local businesses, the Fossgate Festival started in 2016 and is promoted as a great day out for the whole family, as well as a unique way to experience York city life and enjoy Fossgate’s independent offerings in a family-friendly, continental-style street atmosphere.
Water poured from a burst pipe in Morrell Yard and ran down the street, but didn't stop people from enjoying themselves.
For more information go to facebook.com/fossgate or search for Fossgate Festival 2019 on Facebook.
