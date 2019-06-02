FEARS are growing for a York scientist who may be among the eight climbers missing on India's second highest mountain.

Dr Richard Payne of the University of York is currently on holiday in the Himalayas.

Following the news that eight men were missing on Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand, the university put out a statement about the environmental scientist.

It said: "We remain extremely concerned for his safety and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Before he left on May 9, he tweeted:

Later today I head off for a month in India (holiday) and China (work). I think this may be the longest period in which I haven’t checked my email since I started my PhD in 2002. Excited and a bit nervous! pic.twitter.com/LJzxVoRFce — Richard Payne (@peatniks) May 9, 2019







Four people from Britain are part of the eight-man group that failed to return to their base camp on Friday. They had set out on May 13.

According to local officials, there had an avalanche on the 7,816-metre mountain.

The search for the group had to be called off yesterday because of the weather conditions yesterday but resumed this morning with helicopter assistance.

Dr Payne, a lecturer in environmental geography, joined the university in 2015 after working at academic institutions in seven countries.

He specialises in climate change and pollution combining the results of modern-day experiments and observations with prehistoric environment records.