LEADING criminal barristers and social researchers are looking for volunteers to test the UK jury system.
They are offering tickets at £55 to 150 women and men to be jurors in the trial of Frank Lane - who will be in the dock at York and 39 other places in the UK and Ireland this summer.
The volunteers will be taking part in a social experiment. Forty juries will hear the same authentic evidence and will have to decide whether “Frank Lane” is guilty or not of the murder of his wife Alison. Her body has not been found.
Executive producer Samuel Piri said, “There’s a real current appetite for crime and justice programmes at the moment and we wanted to test how fit for purpose our justice system is in this modern age.
“The fascinating thing about this experiment is that the same trial and evidence could produce different verdicts in different locations – it’s fascinating.”
The trials have been set up by leading criminal barristers working with The ITAE Group.
Jurors can sign up to take part at www.themurdertriallive.co.uk and the ticket includes a two-course meal.
The York trial will take place on Sunday August 18.
