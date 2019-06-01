The giant Rod Stewart concert is audible across most of York.

Some people have reported hearing the superstar's music three miles away and on the opposite side of the city.

Some are appreciating the chance to hear him live without paying up to £245 for the privilege.

Sitting in the garden listening to Rod Stewart singing live at York race course. — Robert Harrison (@robjh23) June 1, 2019

It’s not often one can sit in the garden and listen to the iconic lilt of Rod Stewart entertaining the fine City of York. You’re in my heart you’re in my soul..... — John Kennedy (@JohnnyCosmos) June 1, 2019







But others wanted a more peaceful summer evening.

Rod Stewart is playing the other side of York and I can hear it plain as day. Come off it old boy, it’s the toddlers bedtime!! — Dobbo. (@kaydobbo) June 1, 2019





There were lengthy queues on Tadcaster Road before the concert started as the 30,000 strong audience made their way to the specially built auditorium on York Knavesmire.

Double decker buses are already queuing to provide a shuttle service to the railway station when the music stops.