The giant Rod Stewart concert is audible across most of York.

Some people have reported hearing the superstar's music three miles away and on the opposite side of the city.

Some are appreciating the chance to hear him live without paying up to £245 for the privilege. 




But others wanted a more peaceful summer evening. 


There were lengthy queues on Tadcaster Road before the concert started as the 30,000 strong audience made their way to the specially built auditorium on York Knavesmire.

Double decker buses are already queuing to provide a shuttle service to the railway station when the music stops.