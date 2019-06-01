SEVEN artists have moved into a pop-up shop in Gillygate, York, to show their work.
Each will have three weeks in what used to be a wool shop after which they will give way to other artists.
So far they are pleased with the response from the public.
Jeweller Richard Whitelegg said: “It is really important because it gives us the showcase our work which we wouldn’t normally have the chance to do.”
Others currently in the shop in Gillygate are painters, another jeweller, potters and a handbag artist, who sources her work from antique fabrics.
The shop is open seven days a week.