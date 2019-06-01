LIGHTWATER Valley theme park near Ripon is taking bookings for the entire summer, while the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) carries out its second major safety investigation
But the Twister wild mouse rollercoaster ride remains closed pending the out come of inquiries into how a seven-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries on Thursday.
He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and was later reported as in a critical but stable condition.
The death of 20-year-old Gemma Savage from Wath-on-Dearne, South Yorkshire, in 2001 led to the first investigation.
She was killed when two cars on the wild mouse rollercoaster ride then called the Treetop Twister collided. In 2004, the HSE investigation led to the prosecution of Lightwater Valley Attractions Ltd. It pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations and was ordered to pay £75,000 at Leeds Crown Court.
The ride’s French manufacturers, which had by 2004 gone into liquidation, were also prosecuted and convicted.
The park’s operators have said they were “devastated” by news of the boy’s condition.