Lightwater Valley is open for business today, though its Twister Ride is closed following the incident that left a young boy fighting for his life.
The ride is the same one on which Gemma Savage was riding when she was fatally injured in 2001.
On Thursday, when the park was very busy with children enjoying the half-term break, a seven-year-old boy fell from the wild mouse type rollercoaster.
He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries, where he was in a critical but stable condition.
The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation.
The amusement park near Ripon, its Gemma was st