THREE fire crews were unable to save the life of poultry and other birds when fire broke out at a home on Cliffe Common.
The blaze started in a van and spread to an outbuilding containing an aviary and hen run.
Crews from Selby, York and Snaith extinguished the fire, but not before several birds died in the blaze.
The van, outbuilding, another van and a corner of the house were also damaged.
Firefighters used 10 breathing apparatus, three jets, ladders and other equipment.
The fire is believed to have been started accidentally by an electrical fault in the van.
The fire broke out just before 11pm on Friday evening.