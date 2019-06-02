THE niece of a Rowntree worker who died during the Normandy landings on D-Day 75 years ago has visited the York factory to see his name on the company’s war memorial and lay a wreath.

Mary Holland’s uncle Robert Casson, aged 25, was shot in the neck while still on a landing craft as it was heading for Juno beach on June 6, 1944.

The Royal Marines Commando had worked before the war as a biscuit baking machine assistant in chocolate and confectionery work, living in nearby White Cross Road off Haxby Road.

He was called up to service in the Marines in 1940, working initially as a cook but later becoming a Commando.

His last moments were captured in ‘Remembering D-Day,’ a book written by Lieutenant Brian Lingwood, who was in command of the landing craft.

He wrote: “In my craft was the leading commando Marine Casson; the poor fellow was shot in the neck and died instantly before reaching the port ramp.”

He said the Marine was given a rather impromptu burial at sea the next day, but his body washed up on a beach about 12 or 13 days later.

It was temporarily re-buried in a marked grave by a sea wall before his final burial and resting place at Ryes Cemetery, next to his younger brother Private Joseph Casson, who also died in the campaign.

Being single at the time of his death, Robert’s mother received a box of chocolates from the Rowntree’s directors and management every Christmas.

Mary, of Chorley, Lancashire, crossed the Pennines with her husband John last Friday to visit the factory, now owned by Nestlé, to see his name on the memorial in Haxby Road to Rowntree employees who died in the First and Second World Wars, bringing a wreath with her to lay.

Mary said she remembered eating the Rowntree chocolates every Christmas as a child, and had always known that her uncle Robert had been killed in action on D-Day.

However, she had only discovered the full truth about what happened, including the repeated re-burials of his body, while carrying out detailed research into his story last year.

She said her visit to the factory had been quite an emotional occasion.

Nestlé factory manager John Orr presented Mary with a huge box of chocolates in recognition of the old Rowntree gesture before taking her and her husband John on a guided tour of the factory.

A Nestlé spokeswoman said it was delighted to have hosted Mary’s visit, adding: “We are incredibly proud of our heritage in the city and perhaps especially those that worked for Rowntree’s and fought for their country during the two world wars.”