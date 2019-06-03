PHIL PINDER: York retailer and chair of the York Retail Forum

The high street has been in continual change since the first markets appeared in small towns. It’s very easy to call it a crisis or a threat, but, in reality, it’s an opportunity.

Sometimes we are hindered by regulation, at other times the lack of regulation can be the problem. A case in point is with business rates, the current major problem facing many retail businesses. Big online brands pay a fraction of the tax of those with bricks-and-mortar shops. This lack of fairness allows solely online companies to offer products cheaper than those based in the high street.

While I don’t blame people for shopping online to save money, we sometimes have to ask: at what cost? Do we want people

treated like human robots working in huge warehouses? This is the reality of modern online retail.

Compare this to the high street already trialling stores where you simply remove the items from the store you want and sensors and technology charge you accordingly on exit. This is not science fiction, these stores already exist. They will be on every high street in the future, as common as self-checkout today.

The responsibility for the future lies with us all. But I think the following needs to happen before 2020 to ensure the next stage of retail change can happen:

• A full-scale review and replacement of business rates

• City forum partnerships created, including retailers, residents and other business

• A strategic plan by this forum to outline what it wants from the Future High Streets Fund

• More incubation zones (think modern markets) to encourage the business success stories of tomorrow

• Much more collaborative working across all city centre partners and politicians.

JOHNNY HAYES: Former independent city councillor and chair of Indie York (indieyork.co.uk)

The internet, out-of-town shopping, home deliveries and people’s changing habits have all contributed to a rapid pace of

change on the high street. Banks are closing, flagship stores are going out of business and the high street we have all become familiar with is changing. This rate of change will only get faster.

There are no silver bullets or magic answers. But one thing is certain: businesses need to adapt.

There is nothing like a bit of adversity to concentrate the mind. I certainly cannot offer a single solution, but I can point to lessons that I have learned on my little high street.

I was a shopkeeper for 20 years on Bishopthorpe Road. My wife and I had two shops on the street: Pextons Hardware and Frankie and Johnny’s Cookshop.

In 2015, Bishy Road (as it is affectionately known) won the Great British High Streets Award in the Local High Street category but also won the Winner of Winners Award.

Since winning the GB High Street Award, I have had the good fortune to be able to visit around 50 high streets around the country talking about the Bishy Road story. The traders, council staff and interested parties all want to know one thing: how has Bishy Road managed to produce such a vibrant high street?

The simple answer is that the traders have worked together, their aim being to try to make the Bishy Road area a good place to

live and to work. A stronger community has helped businesses thrive.

The traders sell Bishy Road the high street rather than promoting their own businesses separately. They have worked together putting on successful events such as street parties and Christmas illumination events. They have joint social media and a website and work collectively on building a “brand” and a street that people call their own.

I think and hope that now is the time for the rise of independent businesses which offer something unique and

different from the same old identikit high street. There are sufficient people who really value independents for their uniqueness and individuality to help to refresh and invigorate the high street.

CAROLYN FRANK: Federation of Small Businesses’ development manager for North Yorkshire

The traditional high street is changing. Small retailers, in particular, are facing a perfect storm of spiralling business rates and ever-increasing rents. High parking charges, poor infrastructure and the loss of vital banking services have added to the

woes of small businesses.

Retailers are finding it tough, but there are good news stories as well, particularly in the independent retail sector. The smallest retailers are thriving against the odds by flexing their offer, using digital to reach new audiences and continuing to provide the best personalised customer service.

The crisis is presenting opportunities for those high streets that are looking at new ways to make shopping more convenient. The adoption of ShopAppy in Thirsk and AppyParking in Harrogate are great examples of digital solutions which are bringing

greater convenience to the high street.

Similarly the successful BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) in towns such as York and Northallerton are finding new ways to improve local town centres to futureproof their offer.

Malton is a great example of a market town which has reinvented itself with its foodie events programme, and Helmsley, Bishy Road in York, and Pateley Bridge – all successful Great British High Street competition winners – have bucked the national trend by upping their game.

However, there is only so much individual shops or collectives of small businesses can do alone. Government, both locally and nationally, needs to support our high streets because they are so important to healthy communities.

The £900m business rates support and Future High Streets Fund of £675m announced in the 2018 autumn budget goes some way to address this, but this is only a start and short-term funding is not the answer.

Permanent change and support is needed. Innovation is key – the Future High Streets Fund is a great way to encourage collaboration and innovation on the high street, and even when the money is long gone, hopefully this type of radical thinking

will remain.

Business rates must be reviewed completely long term by the government, and flexible parking charges and options introduced by councils.

Our high streets are changing because their customers’ habits are changing – and even a quality retail offer cannot survive alone.

High streets need to offer a mix of retail and entertainment, increase the convenience of visiting and shopping and to recognise that a digital offer alongside bricks-and-mortar premises is important to attract customers.