A CYCLIST suffered an 'unsurvivable traumatic brain injury' when his bike crashed into a parked car in York, an inquest was told.

Colin Marron, 51, of Nunnery Lane, collided with a vehicle in Holgate Road on the evening of Sunday April 7.

Coroner Jon Heath said he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where a CT scan showed he had a traumatic brain injury which was unsurvivable.

Mr Marron died the next day.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

The Press reported at the time of the crash that it had led to the closure of Holgate Road for several hours to allow police to examine the scene.

A forensic collision investigation unit was amongst those attending the accident.

The cyclist was treated at the scene of the crash before being taken by ambulance to LGI.

He was riding a yellow cycle, and wearing a grey sports top, blue cargo trousers and a khaki baseball cap at the time of the accident.

Police said at the time that an investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances around the crash.

The force urged anyone with information or who had witnessed the crash but had not yet contacted the police to phone 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference 12190062550.