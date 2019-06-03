TWO newly-created top roles for councillors will cost taxpayers more than £80,000, according to the Conservative group.

The Liberal Democrats formed a coalition with the Green Party to lead City of York Council following the local elections in May.

And as part of their leadership team, a new Executive member role was created as well as a new position for the chair of a climate change committee.

But the Conservatives criticised the payments senior councillors will receive for taking on these roles – £15,600 and £5,200 respectively – which they say will cost residents more than £80,000 over the next four years.

Conservative councillor Martin Rowley said: “We fully appreciate the importance of tackling climate change but must ensure this is not done in a way that unreasonably hikes costs for residents.

“Many will appreciate that environmentally-friendly transport comes at a cost but will be less tolerant of seeing their hard-earned money handed over to a Lib Dem councillor in an additional allowance.”

Cllr Paul Doughty added: “What is so disappointing is that this first act of spending in no way benefits residents.”

When the Conservative-led coalition took over in 2015 the Executive was increased from six to eight but allowances were trimmed so there would be no cost increase.

But a spokesman for the Lib Dems said their “ambitious programme” to address climate change “requires bold action and committed leadership”.

They said: “The new Executive arrangements will enable a greater focus on the important issues our city faces such as climate change, transport and improving the economy.

“Importantly, they will also ensure that there is capacity to improve oversight of the council and generate future efficiencies, saving the council money in the long term.”

The council declared a climate emergency in March and the Lib Dems have pledged to make York carbon-neutral by 2030.

Lib Dem councillor Christian Vassie, who has been named chair of the new committee, said: “It is disappointing that the Conservatives are already rowing back on this commitment by opposing the action needed to tackle the looming climate crisis we face.”