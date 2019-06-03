A “CRAZY, drunken” knifeman who leapt in front of a car at night - terrifying the lone woman driver - has been jailed.

Lee Michael Franklin jumped into the path of the car as it drove along a quiet residential street in York, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

Franklin, 34, told York Crown Court he was annoyed because when he had rung a woman friend who was not his partner, a man answered the phone.

“You are unstable in my judgement if you act like that over a perceived slur,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

Mr Galley said the victim, whom Franklin did not know, was heading home along Alcuin Avenue, Tang Hall, late on May 11 last year after an evening with university friends.

Suddenly Franklin jumped in front of her car with a kitchen knife in his hand.

She had to brake quickly and swerve to avoid hitting him.

He lashed out with the kitchen knife in his hand, scratching the driver’s door and kicked it.

Franklin had 87 convictions, including for offences of violence towards strangers, friends and police officers and what the judge called “serious” domestic violence.

Franklin, of Aberford House, Lowther Street, York, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Quoting the victim’s statement, the judge said: “There was a crazy, drunken, armed man in the road.”

He added: “One doesn’t know what would have happened if she had got out.”

Mr Galley said Franklin must have acted deliberately when he jumped in front of the woman’s car shortly after 10pm.

After he vandalised her car, she managed to drive round him and didn’t stop until she got home where she rang police.

“She was worried about his state of mind,” he said.

Armed officers and a dog team were at the scene within minutes and found Franklin nearby.

He shouted back at the armed officers '"Come on, ..... shoot me" before running off down an alleyway, said Mr Galley.

The dog team went after him and he was arrested. A member of the public saw where he had put the knife and pointed it out to officers.

Mr Galley said Franklin’s relatives had also rung police because they were concerned about him.

He had been drinking heavily and was angry, they said.

Franklin, who represented himself, sent a letter to the judge. He said he had rung a woman who was not his partner but whom he was “just seeing”.

“Some other lad came to the phone and I lost my head,” he said.

He added that he regretted his actions towards the woman victim.