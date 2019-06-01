BOXING classes are helping people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction to turn their lives around.

The Salvation Army is currently offering weekly boxing sessions at the York Masters Boxing Club, in Redeness Street, York, to people suffering from alcohol and drug addiction and mental health issues.

The scheme is also for homeless individuals, hoping that fitness classes can help improve their confidence and self-esteem to aid their recovery.

Charles Malarkey, who leads The Salvation Army’s York Early Intervention and Prevention hub, said: “Since the classes started, we’ve had people more willing to engage with the help on offer. They have enjoyed the challenges of getting fit, making new friends and learning something new which has seen those struggling with addiction turn their lives around. One person has already cut his drug intake from £450 a month to £50, while others have given up smoking and cut down on alcohol.”

Sam, from York, began his struggle with alcohol addiction when an injury meant he could no longer play rugby. A series of family bereavements caused him to spiral further into addiction and he subsequently ended up homeless.

He said: “The heavy drinking, made me reach a point where I wasn’t able to see my family – I was losing everything. I wanted to make a change. I kept seeing my life at 28, thinking I don’t want to die before my 30s.”

Since attending boxing classes Sam has dramatically reduced his drinking. He said: “Going to boxing classes helped get my confidence back. I’ve even been going to job interviews, which I wouldn’t have been able to do a few weeks ago. Boxing has given me something to look forward to. I feel healthier and see a lot clearer.

“If it wasn’t for The Salvation Army, God knows where I’d be.”

To find out more about the boxing classes, contact Charles.Malarkey@salvationarmy.org.uk