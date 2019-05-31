A WOMAN who drowned in York’s River Ouse in April was identified as Jean Cruddas at an inquest which opened into her death today.

The hearing, held in New Earswick, was told that police officers found a note expressing an intention to end her life.

Coroner Jon Heath said the medical cause of death was drowning, and toxicology results were awaited.

He said a member of the public contacted police at 7.50am on Friday, April 26 to say they had seen a body lying face down in the river near Rowntree Park, and the body was recovered.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

Jean Cruddas, 62, of Cromwell Road, Bishophill, was the fifth person to die in York's Ouse and Foss rivers within a tragic three week period in April.

The other casualties included Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland, and Steven O'Brien, 29, from The Wirral, who fell in the Foss and Ouse respectively and drowned while on nights out in the city centre on separate weekends.

Sonny's parents, Kate and Stephen, were prompted by their son's death to launch a £45,000 fundraising drive to buy a new craft for York Rescue Boat, in the hope of preventing further such tragedies.

The new boat to be bought by the Sunshine Campaign will feature high tech equipment such as state-of-the-art sonar kit and radio communications gear.