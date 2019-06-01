A POPULAR news and current affairs programme will be visiting York next week.

Radio 4’s Today Programme will be broadcasting live from York University tomorrow (Tuesday) to launch York’s Festival of Ideas.

Presenter, Justin Webb, will lead the broadcast with a variety of guests and a live link to the London studio.

The programme is scheduled to explore a variety of issues that are currently affecting both students and academics.

This will be the 11 time the agenda-setting show has broadcasted live from a university.

Students and residents are also invited to apply for free tickets so they can be in the audience for the show.

A post on the university website said: “You’ll need to set your alarm early, but you’ll be rewarded with tea, coffee, pastries and, most importantly, the chance to look behind the scenes as the show broadcasts live.

Only people 16 and over are eligible, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

There are a maximum of two tickets available per person and you must bring approved photo ID to be granted entry.

Book your ticket click here.