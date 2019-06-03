LOCAL MP Nigel Adams has backed Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The MP for Selby and Ainsty told The Press that he believes Mr Johnson has "the track record of delivering and winning".

He said: “During his time as London Mayor, Boris reduced knife crime, cut the murder rate by half and cut overall crime levels by about 20 per cent.

“Boris is also committed to tackling poverty and inequality. When he took office in 2008, London had four of the six poorest boroughs in the UK. By the end of his two terms, there were none in the bottom 20.

“I know him well and he has the ability to win in areas that have not been traditionally Conservative. The Labour Party are also terrified of Boris because they know he reaches out across political divides.

“As Foreign Secretary, Boris expanded our diplomatic network. While Jeremy Corbyn and many of his MPs refused to condemn Russia following the Skripal poisoning affair, Boris orchestrated the biggest ever expulsion of Russian spies.

“The Conservative Party needs a leader who can defeat Jeremy Corbyn, and also someone who can see off a rejuvenated Nigel Farage. Boris is the only candidate who can do that.”

Meanwhile, York Outer Conservative MP, Julian Sturdy, is yet to back a candidate.

He said: “I am still deciding who to back for the leadership, and look forward to hearing what all the candidates have to say. This is a crucial decision, and I want to take time to make sure I get it right.

“I will continue talking to the individual candidates, and assessing who is best placed to deliver Brexit in a way that unites leavers and remainers, and offers a positive domestic agenda that will take our country forward, and deliver for our region.”