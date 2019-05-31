THE Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has hailed the creation of two new marine nature reserves in the North Sea off the Yorkshire coast.
The York-based charity said Government protection would start to ensure the restoration of treasured marine wildlife in the Yorkshire Marine Conservation Zones off the coast beyond Bridlington and Grimsby.
It said one of the zones, dubbed 'Markham’s Triangle,' was home to local grey and harbour seals, as well as passing harbour porpoises due to its population of sand eels, which were a vital food source.
The other, 'Holderness Offshore,' was significant for crabs and lobsters.