Motorists are being warned to expect delays as an estimated 30,000 music fans descend on York Racecourse for Rod Stewart's concert.

A pop-up venue has been built on Knavesmire for the event which is part of the music legend's UK 2019 tour.

The gates for VIP spectators will open from 4pm on Saturday, with general admission gates opening at 5pm and the entertainment due to start at 7pm.

First on will be Celtic-folk and Americana band Johnny Mac and The Faithful, Sir Rod's personal pick.

The open-air concert is likely to finish at about 10.30pm but the roads are expected to be busy around the area until midnight.

City of York Council and event organisers have implemented a traffic management plan, similar to the one used on busy race-days, which will be in place from 2pm.

If you are attending the event, a frequent shuttle bus service between York Station and the racecourse will be operating from 4pm until the end of the event.

Traffic heading to the event will be directed from the A64 via Tadcaster Road, Sim Balk Lane and Bishopthorpe Road.

Parking is available at the racecourse site - the main car parks will be accessible from Bishopthorpe Road, Campleshon Road and Knavesmire Road. Drivers are advised to follow directional signage rather than your sat-nav.

A temporary one-way system around the racecourse will permit traffic to head in a northbound direction only.

This will be in place on Bishopthorpe Road from 2pm to 8pm and Knavesmire Rd from 2pm to 1am.

"Please expect delays and allow additional time for your journey on Saturday afternoon and evening. Check journey planners and Google live traffic view to see how your journey may be affected," said a spokesman.

Customers are recommended not to visit by car unless they have prepaid parking or checked there is sufficient

availability as parking restrictions are in place in the surrounding area and are likely to be enforced on the day.

Concert goers are asked to bring a bag no larger than an A4 piece of paper as searches will be carried out to help speed up entry.

Food or drink brought into the venue will be confiscated - you may take one sealed bottle of water per person, max 500ml.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will be required to permit diet-specific food and drink only.