TWO York hotel competitors have come together to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the international group to which they both belong.
The DoubleTree by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton used the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Hilton Group - which now has more than 5,700 properties in 118 countries -to begin a series of team-building and charity events, all centred around the number 100.
Managers Martin Bradnam from York's DoubleTree and Victoria Gabb from the Hampton came together on the city walls to cut a giant birthday cake, which was then shared with guests and staff at both hotels.
Mr Bradnam, who has worked for Hilton for more than 20 years and took over at the helm of the DoubleTree in February, said: “When Conrad Hilton first used the phrase ‘location, location, location’ he could well have had York in mind.
“It’s a fantastic city to do business in. I’m delighted we are sharing this momentous milestone with the Hampton.
"Even though we are competitors, it's great we have come together as Hilton colleagues.”
Miss Gabb said there would be a series of events to raise money for charity and improve the environment.