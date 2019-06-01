THE SEX offender given the chance to fly to Thailand and get married before receiving his court punishment has returned to York Crown Court.

David Carl Massey, 33, pleaded guilty to three charges of having indecent videos and pictures of children, one of having prohibited pornography and one of having extreme pornography in February,

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin successfully persuaded Judge Andrew Stubbs QC to delay sentence so he could attend his pre-arranged wedding in Thailand.

Massey was warned he faced a jail term.

After he returned to the UK and after probation officers prepared a pre-sentence report on him, he appeared before the same judge to learn his fate.

The judge said Massey’s actions with images of children being abuse had brought “great shame” upon himself.

“It is plain to me you were deliberately seeking them out for your own sexual gratification because of your isolation and your incapability of functioning in society in an acceptable way.

After reading about Massey’s domestic circumstances, he gave him a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Massey, of Abbots Gait, Huntington, was also put on the sex offenders’ register for seven years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same length of time.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said police found 37 computers and storage devices at Massey’s home.

They also found 124 videos of children being sexually abused, including 36 of the most serious category and 1617 sexual pictures of children. All but 40 of the pictures were of the lowest category.

He had also been involved in a peer to peer sharing internet network

Mr Parkin said Massey had lost his job when he told his employer about his arrest and charges. He wanted help to tackling his problems.