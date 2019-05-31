YORK actress Katie Melia is bringing together North Yorkshire performers to stage a one-night charity concert in aid of Reflect: Pregnancy Support.

Among those performing in a cabaret setting at the John Cooper Studio@41 Monkgate, York, on July 7 at 7.30pm will be Alexa Chaplin, Matthew Ainsworth, Hayley Bamford and Jonny Holbek, who will sing Stage & Screen favourites from The Sound Of Music, The Greatest Showman and A Star Is Born.

Look out too for professional vocal coach, actress, singer and dancer Jacqueline Bell and York Stage Musicals' artistic director Nik Briggs, who will be starring as Princess Fiona and Shrek respectively in YSM's September production of Shrek: The Musical.

Returning from their professional theatre and music studies in London will be Maya Tether, late of York Stage Musicals, former Pick Me Up Theatre regular and classical baritone vocalist Sam Hird.

Organiser and producer Katie Melia will be performing too. Reflecting on her own dealings with Reflect, she says: "Having suffered several losses, Reflect helped me with my grief and pain; they gave me a safe place to talk. They gave me the help that I needed to survive such a devastating loss.

"The topics of miscarriage, still birth and baby loss are still taboo but I think it should be an open subject. It's fitting to raise awareness for such a fantastic charity that, without our support, couldn't offer their service.”

Patrons can reserve their own table and be waited on by staff. Tickets cost £15 for a table seat, £12 for unreserved seating, at 41monkgate.co.uk/production/life-is-a-cabaret/.

Reflect is a free service in York, Harrogate and Selby for anyone facing a pregnancy choice and for those struggling after experiencing pregnancy loss, whatever the cause.