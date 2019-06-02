A YOUNG boy who has a neurological disorder has been nominated for this year’s York Community Pride Award for his constant positivity.

Four-year-old Frankie Adams, from Holgate, York, has been nominated for the Child of the Year accolade which is sponsored by Saville Group for his positive attitude in the face of adversity, as he carries on smiling despite his fight with epilepsy.

His mother, Heather Adams, said he had been very courageous throughout his treatment.

She said: “Frankie started having seizures when he was just eight-months-old.

“We took him to the doctors and it took over two years to find out he had epilepsy.

“He has been through so many tests as it was difficult to define what type of epilepsy he had and now he is on medication twice a day to help control his seizures.

“Earlier this year we had a breakthrough after some genetic testing and now we are closer to determining what type of epilepsy he has.

“But through this whole ordeal, he has been so courageous from such a young age and battles on with the biggest smile that would light up the room he’s in.

“He is our little ray of sunshine and we are so proud of him and how he has kept us smiling through all of this.

“We also want to thank Acomb Primary School for being so helpful and considerate as Frankie started school last year.”

Mrs Adams added that Frankie’s two sisters, Morgan, nine, and Ruby, 11, and his older brother Robert, 16, had also been brilliant and supportive.

She said: “We would love to raise more awareness on epilepsy as it is very much a hidden disability and I think Frankie is a great example of someone who is fighting through it and helping to raise awareness.

“We are so proud of him and think he deserves to win.”

Frankie said that he was very happy to be nominated.

He said: “I am excited to see my face in the newspaper.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or Submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and should ideally include a photo, which we are unable to return.