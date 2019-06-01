PEOPLE in Yorkshire are being urged to help stop multiple sclerosis (MS) with a walk, roll or stroll.
National charity MS Society is asking people to start their own DIY fundraiser to fund research.
Following the success of the annual MS Walk, the charity has launched the new My MS Walk, a accessible and inclusive option.
Events can be whatever distance you like and take place anywhere, with MS Society providing all the materials and support you need to make it a success.
