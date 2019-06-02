DAISY the dog has been chosen as the winner of a Game of Bones competition run by Linton Pet Shop in Malton.
Entries were invited from dog owners, via social media, with the top five going to the public vote.
The dog with the most likes on Facebook was crowned top dog and earned their place on the store’s “throne”.
Denys Townsend, from Linton Pet Shop, said: “Congratulations to our top five who have all won a goody bag from us.
“The overall winner is Daisy, owned by Vanessa Simmons, who will also get a goodie bag and a £50 gift voucher to spend at Lintons.
“We have been absolutely overwhelmed by entries for our ‘Game of Bones’ competition.
“Thank you all for your entries and votes and look out for new competitions, coming soon.”