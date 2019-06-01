AN apartment block could be built on a car park off Bootham - despite concerns about the size of the building and fears that emergency services would not be able to access the site.

Developer St Catherine’s wants to build a two-storey block of 16 flats on the private car park to the west of BBC Radio York, behind Portland Street.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme is approved - but a local planning panel says “the density of this development is far too high”.

And York Civic Trust raised concerns over the design of the building as well as saying fire services may not be able to access the flats in an emergency because of the size of the site.

Neighbours are also worried that the development would block some daylight due to its height.

But officers have recommended that the scheme is given the go-ahead at a planning meeting on Thursday.

They have asked that the developer contributes £3,408 to sports facilities at Clarence Gardens Bowls Club and the development of York Hospital Bootham Park pitches.

Fifteen of the apartments would be studio flats and there would be one larger one-bedroom home.

Under the plans the block would have an almost flat grass-covered roof.

The scheme only has two parking spaces and some neighbours say this will not be enough.

Planning permission has already been granted for a three and four-storey building to go up nearby off Bootham Row, behind The Bootham Tavern and Upside Down Design.

The development would include nine apartments and a shop or office on the ground floor.