YORK train operator LNER has announced that its brand new Azuma trains are coming to the city this summer.

After a series of delays in introducing the trains to the London to Edinburgh route, LNER confirmed that the first Azuma train from Edinburgh would be the Flying Scotsman service, departing from Edinburgh Waverley at 5.40am on Thursday, August 1.

The first train to stop at York will be the northbound service departing London King’s Cross at 5.30pm the same day.

In March, The Press reported that the new trains would be introduced across the network in May, five months later than originally planned.

Delays were put down to compatibility problems with Network Rail’s signalling equipment, safety tests, staff training and new timetables.

However, when they were introduced earlier this month, on the Leeds and Hull routes, York missed out.

Managing director David Horne said: “The launch of the first Azuma trains to and from Edinburgh and the north east of England is a pivotal moment for LNER in demonstrating the transformation of services for our customers and communities that we serve.

“Establishing new standards in rail travel is part of our DNA and the new Azuma trains are already making the customer experience better than ever.

“They will transform travel for customers with improved reliability, greater levels of comfort and an average of 100 more seats on every train compared to the current fleet.”

He said the trains also boast improved WiFi, extra legroom, are more accessible and more environmentally friendly.

Customers will be able to book tickets for travel on the LNER website, where services using Azuma trains are highlighted.

The new trains are part of the Government’s £5.7bn Intercity Express Programme, which will modernise services on the key route, which is used by more than 22m people every year.

A total of 65 Azuma trains

will be introduced on the East Coast Main Line over the next

12 months, replacing the existing fleet of 45 trains.

A new timetable is planned from December 2021, which promises more regular journeys from London to Edinburgh.