A YORK pub landlord is planning to cycle from London to Paris to create some precious memories for a regular’s son who has a life-limiting illness.

Kevin Renton, who runs the Nag’s Head in Micklegate, hopes to raise £3,000 to send seven-year-old Jack Allan on a special visit to Disneyland Paris.

Jack, from Pocklington, was diagnosed as suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2016, when he was aged four, said his York father Damian.

“Unfortunately this prevents Jack from doing the normal things that boys his age do, such as running around creating mischief, kicking a ball or riding a bike,” he said.

“Jack is a lovely boy whose childhood mobility has been robbed by this debilitating illness.”

He said Kevin, a friend, was now planning to set off from Croydon, London, on July 24 on a four-day cycle ride to Paris.

He aimed to raise awareness of Jack’s plight as well as raising funds to create a once in a lifetime memory and unique experience for Jack.

Kevin, 53, said he would pedal about 75 miles a day to complete the 300-mile journey by Saturday July 27, when he would finish at the Eiffel Tower.

He said he had taken part in the ride several times before, but had raised money on those occasions for a mainstream local charity and had decided to do it for Jack this time after hearing about him from Damian.

Damian said he and Jack planned to travel from York by train to meet Kevin on the finish line and then join him to watch the closing parade and final stage of the Tour De France the following day.

“After Kevin’s departure back to the UK on the Monday, we plan to spend a couple of days having fun with Jack visiting Euro Disney before returning to the UK by train on the Wednesday.”

Kevin appealed for businesses to sponsor him by supplying cycling gear with their company logo on it. Anyone wanting to do so should call at the pub or go to its Facebook page.

l To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/damian-allan