North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that six year-old Leo Szuman has been found safe and well.

-------------------------------------------------------------

POLICE are searching for a missing six-year-old boy from Ryedale.

Leo Szuman was last seen playing in his back garden in Spring Field Garth, Norton near Malton, North Yorkshire Police said.

He was reported missing at 11.53am today, the force added.

Officers are searching the local area and are asking anyone who has seen Leo or knows where he is now, to call the police on 999.

Leo is wearing a grey top, blue jeans and black shoes.